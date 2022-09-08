Tanishka from Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 topper, Priya Somadutta Nayak tops Odisha list 

New Delhi: Rajasthan girl Tanishka bagged the top position in the recently announced National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

She has been training with of Allen career institute Kota as well as has attened BYJU’s Aakash classes in online mode. The teenager claims that she wants to become a doctor to help others. She claims that her parents were supportive through and through and used to motivate her when she scored low marks.

“They never pressurized her for marks and motivated for preparation with positivity,” she said. She claims that she used to do self-study for 6-7 hours daily. “NEET students should prepare for the target from the very first day, and not at the last minute. As the course progresses in the classroom, you will have to revise the previous studies again and again. You can make small notes topic-wise”.

Tanishka has passed class 12th this year with 98.6 percent marks. In class 10th she had secured 96.4 percent marks. Apart from this, she has scored 99.50 percentile in JEE Mains. Tanishka, aspiring to pursue MBBS from Delhi AIIMS, wants to do specialization in cardio, neuro or oncology.

Priya Somadutta Nayak has also brought glory to Odisha by securing his slot in the top 50. He has been ranked 39th. He has secured 705 out of 720 marks and become the State topper.

It is worth mentioning that, Odisha’s Pritam Gochhayat and Chandan Dash are the two among the top ten persons with disability ( PwD ) male toppers. While Gochhayat’s percentile is 99.676862, Dash’s is 99.2346582.

From Odisha, a total of 44,947 candidates had registered for the exams. However, of them, 43,080 candidates appeared and of them, only 2,627 managed to qualify.