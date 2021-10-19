Taneira To Host Its First Ever Exhibition & Sale Of Ethnic Wear In Cuttack

Cuttack: Taneira, A TATA brand is hosting a week-long exhibition and sale of handcrafted sarees and suit sets from 19th October 2021 to 24th October 2021 (Tuesday to Sunday) from 11 am onwards at TANISHQ SHOWROOM, KISHORE HOUSE NEAR MATAMATH CANTONMENT CHOWK, CUTTACK – 753001.

Visitors at the show will be able to witness Taneira’s exclusive range of handcrafted sarees from Banaras, Kanjeevaram, South Silk, Tussar, Maheshwari, and other weaving regions of India all under one roof along with blouses, dupattas, and readymade kurtas.

Speaking about the exhibition, Mr. Raghuvar Seth, Marketing Head, Taneira said, “We are excited to showcase our first ever pop up in Cuttack, Odisha. We aim to provide our customers with the best of India under one roof. We are bringing our exclusive range of sarees and suit sets, handcrafted across varied crafts from Tussar, Banarasi to Ikat, and Chanderi along with our festive designs. We are confident that these collections from across the country, as well as our in-house designs, will receive a warm welcome by the discerning women here.”

The showcase in Cuttack, Odisha will have a wide range of products. The key highlight of the exhibit will be the festive collection with a diverse range of ensembles featuring an array of traditional and modern designs, from various clusters across India, and the ‘Tarang’ collection, an exquisite range of handcrafted sarees in striking ombre designs and refreshing color tones of green, pink, yellow, blue and many more. Customers can also check out the exclusive pieces from the festive collection which have unique motifs of ancient India, the exquisite Kanjeevaram and Chanderi, and the South Silk which will bring back memories of the old world charm. Dress materials, ready-to-wear blouses, and dupattas will also be on display.

Since its inception, Taneira has successfully launched fourteen stores across 6 cities – Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The brand provides an enhanced shopping experience and a full-fledged style studio that houses ready-to-wear blouses and Kurta sets as well, to complete the perfect ensemble.