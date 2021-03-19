Tampara Lake View Park In Ganjam Inaugurated

Bhubaneswar/Chhatrapur: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated the Tampara Lake View Park under PM’s Swadesh Darshan Yojana in Ganjam district.

During the inauguration, Pradhan has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel for such a project. He praised the efforts of OTDC and Berhampur Development Authority for taking up its management.

Pradhan said this lake is associated with the development of Ganjam and added that Rs 73.48 cr was spent for Gopalpur, Barkul, Satpara and Tampara under Swadesh Darshan scheme.

The Union Minister said this is high time that the home-made products of Ganjam like Baris, papads and pickles are to be introduced on large platforms. The Purbodaya Mission of PM Modi will take up development activities such as construction of LNG Terminal near Gopalpur port.

This apart a crude oil depot will be developed in the district along with gas pipelines, he added.