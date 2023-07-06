Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement before ODI World Cup 2023

In a major blow for Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India, skipper Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from international cricket.

Iqbal has brought a 16-year-old international career to an end, just three months left for the Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Iqbal announced his international retirement with immediate effect in a press conference in Chattogram, a day after Bangladesh’s loss to Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series.

An emotional Iqbal, addressing the media stated, “This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment.”

Thanking the teammates and the coaching staff, Iqbal added, “I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me.”

He also thanked the fans, saying, “I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers.”

Iqbal made his international debut in 2007 and has represented Bangladesh in 70 Tests, 241 ODIs and 78 T20Is. The prolific left-handed opener has over 15,000 runs in international cricket, with 25 centuries and 94 half-centuries.

Iqbal had already retired from T20I cricket last year and played his last Test against Ireland in April. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are yet to name a successor for Tamim in the 50-over format.