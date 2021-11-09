Tamil Nadu rain: 4 dead, orange alert issued

Tamil Nadu: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain for Chennai and nearby areas starting Tuesday.

Four people have so far been killed in rain related incidents in Tamil Nadu.

Also, widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the next five days, according to IMD forecast.

Meanwhile, in Chennai and its suburbs, a section of subways were closed on Monday and traffic diversions were implemented, giving commuters a harrowing time even as civic workers slogged to remove silt and de-clog drains.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for 14 districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli.