Tamil Nadu Polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan is all set to contest from Coimbatore South assembly constituency.

Earlier this week, the actor-turned-politician had announced that his party will contest from 154 of the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu.

The remaining 80 seats are being allotted to its two allies, namely All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi. Both the parties will contest 40 seats each.

MNM inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar”s All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls.