Tamil Nadu Ministers Meet Odisha CM; Naveen Assures All Support

Bhubaneswar: Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare & Sports Minister Udaynidhi Stalin and Transport Minister S.S. Shivsankar met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas.

They along with a team of officers were in Odisha today to take stock of the situation, especially the passengers from Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured them that all possible care have been taken for the treatment of the injured. Family members of the injured or dead persons are being provided with all help, the CM reassured.

Tamil Nadu Minister Udaynidhi Stalin appreciated the efforts of Odisha administration in rescue and treatment of injured people. He thanked the CM for the quick response of Odisha Govt. He also said that Tamil Nadu Govt is ready to provide any support that is required.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian was present during the discussion.

Among others Phanindra Reddy ACS, Transport; Kumar Jayant ACS, Revenue; Archana Patnaik, Chairman, Teachers Recruitment Board and other officers from Tamil Nadu were present.