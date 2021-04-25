Tamil Nadu lockdown on Sunday

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government announced a total lockdown in the state on Sunday, with some exceptions, to curtail the rapid spread of coronavirus in the state.

The E Palaniswami-led government in the state had recently announced several restrictions, including a night curfew, ban on tourists at hill stations and a total lockdown on Sundays, with essential services exempted.

According to the police, the violators of the lockdown measures will be penalised. The government has allowed food delivery from hotels/restaurants between 6 am-10 a.m, 12 noon-3 pm, and 6 pm-9 pm.

While vegetable/meat/fish shops, movie theatres, shopping malls and commercial establishments will remain closed, continuous process industries are allowed to operate.

The state has been witnessing a rapid spike in the number of coronavirus infections ever since the Assembly elections got over on April 6.

Restricted operational hours for e-commerce activities, closure of all places of worship, a limited number of 50 people at weddings and 25 for funerals were among the other guidelines issued.

The norms also insist IT and related companies work with just 50% of staff strength in offices and allowing others to work from home.

While the rules insist on the closure of golf, tennis clubs and sports training academies, training for national and international players are allowed.

People who travel to Tamil Nadu from other states and countries, except Puducherry, should be registered with the state portal to avail e-passes for entry. While a limited number of passengers can travel in buses, a maximum of three passengers can travel in taxi cabs and two in autos from Monday.