Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu Competition is Underway in Avaniyapuram Area

Madurai: Traditional bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ competition is underway on Friday in Avaniyapuram area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 4,544 bull owners and 2,001 tamers had registered online for the games this year after the government decided to conduct jallikattu events following all Covid precautions.

As the government had fixed the number of tamers at 300, sources said that the first 300 had been booked on a first come first serve basis while those who had not uploaded the required documents were disqualified.

In 2014, Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu after People for Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a plea but it was lifted in 2017 after protests from the people of Tamil Nadu, claiming the event is a crucial part of their culture.