Tamil Nadu Imposes Fresh Curbs; Sunday Lockdown, Night Curfew & More

In view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed a night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursdays and a full lockdown on Sundays across the state.

As per the fresh curbs, only public transportation, private bus services, gas stations, ATMs, and critical services such as milk delivery and newspaper delivery would be authorised to operate during these hours.

It has been recommended that those working night shifts in critical industries carry company-issued ID cards and vaccination certificates.

Passengers going by plane, bus, or train during the curfew/lockdown hours should bring a copy of their ticket to establish their credentials, according to the government.