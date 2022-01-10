Tamil Nadu Govt Allows ‘Jallikkattu’ With COVID Curbs

Chennai: Amid the sharp rise in the covid cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued guidelines for the famous bull-taming sport, Jallikattu events.

According to the order issued by the authorities, only 150 spectators or 50 percent of seating capacity (whichever is less) will be allowed to attend the event.

The state government said only two persons – the owner of the bull and an assistant – will be allowed inside the arena with each bull.

Here are guidelines issued by the state government:

Only two people – the owner of the bull and an assistant – will be allowed inside the arena with each bull.

District administrations will provide ID cards to the two people

Those without the cards will not be allowed inside the ring.

Full vaccination and a negative RT PCR test not older than 48 hours have been mandated for the participants.

Players too, like the owners of the bull, will be provided with ID cards by respective district administrations.

The districts have been directed to complete the process of issuing ID cards to owners and players three days before the event.

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has constantly raised objections against the sport citing animal cruelty, earlier in December last year, sent a petition written by 80 doctors across the country to chief minister MK Stalin, urging him to not allow the event this year, citing the prevailing Covid-19 situation.