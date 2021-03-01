Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till March 31

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has extended the existing coronavirus-related restrictions till March 31. Following this, meaning offices, shops, and industrial and commercial establishments will continue with staggered working hours.

Authorities have been directed to crack down on violations of these or any other Covid-related protocols. These include the use of face masks in public and maintaining social distancing.

International travel, restrictions on which were extended by the DGCA yesterday, remains prohibited in the state, apart from those related to essential services and permitted exceptions.