Tamil Nadu Electrocution: PM Modi, CM announce aid

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has announced ₹5 lakh each as financial assistance for the deceased, the CM’s office announced this morning.

In an untoward incident, 11 people lost their lives while many were injured in the Thanjavur district during a temple chariot procession after it came into contact with a live wire.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday at nearby Kalimedu village when the Appar temple chariot procession was being carried out.