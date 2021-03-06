Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK allots 20 assembly seats to BJP

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has decided to allot 20 seats to its NDA ally BJP in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

This has been informed by Dy CM O Panneerselvam.

The announcement comes after multiple rounds of talks between the two parties, with the saffron party demanding more seats while the ruling AIADMK was hesitant resulting in an impasse. Dy CM OPS revealed that BJP had been allotted 20 seats in the AIADMK-led alliance and wished the ally luck for the upcoming polls.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu in a single-phase, with polling on April 6 followed by the announcement of results on May 2.

The list of constituencies is yet to be decided for the 234 assembly seats and the lone by-poll seat in a single phase on April 6.

The AIADMK has already allotted 23 seats to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and talks with other parties in the alliance are underway.

The party also released its first list of six candidates on Friday which included Palaniswami and Paneerselvam who are seeking to be re-elected from the stronghold constituencies.