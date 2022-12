Tamil Nadu CM Stalin gets personal invitation for Hockey World Cup on behalf of his Odisha counterpart Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak met the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin this morning at Chennai and personally handed him the invitation to attend the Hockey World Cup 2023 being held in Odisha, at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Atanu Sabyasachi gave the invitation on behalf of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

On this occasion, Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin who is Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu was also present.