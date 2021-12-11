Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash: Mortal remains of 4 IAF, 2 army personnel identified

Coonoor: The mortal remains of four personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and two soldiers of the Indian Army killed in the helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu earlier this week has been completed.

Out of the total 14 officers and personnel on board the helicopter, 13 were killed in the horrific Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor town on Wednesday. India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Raje Singh Rawat, and the CDS’ defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were among the dead.

The others are Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan (pilot), Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh (co-pilot), Junior Warrant Officers Rana Pratap Das and Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and his Brigadier Lidder were cremated with full military honours at Delhi’s Brar Square Crematorium as their bodies were positively identified.