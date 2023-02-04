Tamil Nadu: 4 Dead, Several Hurt As Massive Crowd Gathers To Collect Free Saree Tokens In Tirupattur

At least four women died and several others were injured due to suffocation in a stampede after a massive crowd gathered at a saree shop to collect free tokens ahead of Thaipoosam festival in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the incident took place when nearly 2000 women thronged the saree shop in Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district to collect the free tokens.

As the massive crowd led to a stampede-like situation, as many as 16 women lost consciousness due to suffocation. They were rushed to a nearby government hospital where four of them passed away. All four deceased were above 60 years of age.

According to the report, Tamil Nadu Police SP Balakrishna reached the spot and ordered an investigation into the incident. The owner of the private firm, Iyappan, who had arranged for the distribution of free tokens has been taken into custody.