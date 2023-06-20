Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jee Karda Getting Rave Reviews

Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll with back to back releases. The Pan-India Star who felt the most connected to her character in the web series Jee Karda has been the talk of the town since it debuted on June 15.

Bhatia has been getting a lot of love for her performance. Here’s how her fans took to social media to show her their love and support:

One fan wrote, “What an engaging series it was. I binged watch it

@tamannaahspeaks just woww, looking fabulous throughout the show

@aashim90 what a punjabi accent, it was so fun to watch uh a as a perfect punjabi munda

The songs were perfectly matching the vibe of show

#JeeKardaOnPrime”

https://twitter.com/ critictanya/status/ 1670724041756520448?t=uk- KlIlS2W271JiHrR6s8Q&s=19

Another user commented, “As @tamannaahspeaks says Romance complex hota hain, ya hum bana dete hai? The writing and performances come together so perfectly!

#JeeKarda @MaddockFilms

@PrimeVideoIN

It’s a frekkin sexy story of friends … And kintsugi! And so so much more. #JeeKardaOnPrime”

https://twitter.com/JonuRana/ status/1670500707387179008?t= 5FdzZHYb8maBok_JkowmZg&s=19

Another fan commented, “Undoubtedly an Outstanding series i’ve watched in recent times….

@tamannaahspeaks as Lav is damn hot & also sweet

Equally loved #AnyaSingh as Preet

Love & Friendship ni chala convincing ga explore chesaruuuu

Binge worthy weekend Flick

#JeeKarda

#JeeKardaOnPrime”

https://twitter.com/ Heisentweets/status/ 1670275481265131521?t= tBmr5MRf7w-23yc4re40nw&s=19

Another fan wrote, “Hey tammu you killed it in #Jeekarda. Give us season 2 asap. @tamannaahspeaks #JeeKardaOnPrime”

https://twitter.com/Ramya1494_ Sam/status/ 1669960099841056768?t= bPL06UsDfZKLNo5yCR4unw&s=19

With so much love and appreciation Tamannaah has been getting online, her fans are eagerly waiting for her in Lust Stories 2 which is scheduled for a June 29th release. Apart from this, she has a movie in Malayalam “Bandra”, “Bhola Shankar” in Telugu, and “Jailer” in Tamil all lined up for a consecutive release.