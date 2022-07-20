Tamannaah Bhatia’s First Look Poster From ‘Babli Bouncer’ Out! Check Release Date

New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. The actress is all set to collaborate with director Madhur Bhandarkar for his upcoming movie, Babli Bouncer.

Tamannaah took to her social media handle to share the poster. Sharing the poster she wrote:”Oye bawale suna kya? Aa gaya hai Babli Bouncer ka time! Dilon ko yeh jodegi, ya khub hadiyaan todegi? Pata chalega jald hi! Here’s the first look of #BabliBouncer, streaming from Sept 23 only on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,”

Check out Babli Bouncer’s FIRST look:

<>

Oye bawale suna kya? Aa gaya hai Babli Bouncer ka time! Dilon ko yeh jodegi, ya khub haddiyaan todegi? Pata chalega jald hi! ❤️‍🔥

Here’s the first look of #BabliBouncer.

Streaming from Sept 23 only on @DisneyPlusHS

@imbhandarkar @starstudios_ #BikramDuggal @jungleepictures pic.twitter.com/cbC7nHFOKI — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 20, 2022

</>

Talking about the film, Babli Bouncer is produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, and also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. Babli Bouncer is to release on 23rd September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!

On the work front, Tamannaah has many interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress will be next in Bole Chudiyan, Plan A Plan B, and Arunima Sharma’s web series, Jee Karda. and Telugu film, Bhola Shankar.