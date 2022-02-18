Tamannaah Bhatia Teams Up With Madhur Bhandarkar For ‘Babli Bouncer’

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to collaborate with one of the finest filmmakers of the Bollywood industry Madhur Bhandarkar for the upcoming movie. Tamannaah Bhatia and Madhur Bhandarkar to collaborate for an upcoming movie titled Babli Bouncer.

Taking to his social media handle trade analyst Taran Adarsh shares this information, he captioned, ‘TAMANNAAH BHATIA IN & AS ‘BABLI BOUNCER’: MADHUR BHANDARKAR DIRECTS… #TamannaahBhatia will essay lead role in #BabliBouncer… Directed by #MadhurBhandarkar… #FoxStarStudios and #JungleePictures join hands to produce this coming-of-age, feel good and light-hearted story. #BabliBouncer begins filming in #Mohali today and will release 2022-end in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu… Costars #SaurabhShukla along with #AbhishekBajaj and #SahilVaid in pivotal roles… Concept, story and screenplay: #AmitJoshi, #AradhanaDebnath and #MadhurBhandarkar.’

The actress also posted a picture of the muhurat shot of the film, giving her fans a glimpse of her look.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is a certified superstar with several hits to her credit in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She is known for her work in movies like Paiyaa, Veeram,100% Love, Racha, the Baahubali franchise, Entertainment, among others. She has also appeared in the web series November Story.