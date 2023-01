Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Pics Of Dreamy New Year Holiday In Goa: Have A Look

New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia shared new pictures from her New Year’s Eve bash in Goa. Tamannaah took to Instagram to share the pictures.

Sharing a series of videos and photos from Goa, and she wrote in her caption, “Entering the new year as if it’s twenty twenty free.”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

</>