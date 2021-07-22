Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Morning Ritual To Reduce Face Puffiness

Mumbai: Popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a quick go morning ritual to feel fresh before getting ready for a shoot.

The actor took her Instagram handle to share the video. She wrote: “Ice Ice baby! Here’s my quick and easy go-to morning ritual for reducing puffiness. Trust me, it works wonders!”

In the video, the actor shared an easy hack to reduce the puffiness of the face while cleaning the pores. She dipped her face in a large bowl of chilled water full of ice!

Take a look:

She next will be seen in a crucial role in director Merlapaka Gandhi’s ‘Maestro’ which is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit movie Andhadhun starring Ayushman Khurana.