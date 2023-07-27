Tamannaah Bhatia Launches Kaavaalaa’s Hindi Version ‘Tu Aa Dilbara’

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been riding high on the colossal success of her chartbuster song Kaavaalaa from the upcoming film Jailer.

After taking the internet by storm with the foot-tapping Tamil song, she recently launched the Hindi version of the same, Tu Aa Dilbara, with a bang. Amid much fanfare, the dance number was unveiled by Tamannaah at an event.

At the event, Tamannaah Bhatia set the stage ablaze as she performed the viral hook step of the song with a few members of the media. For the unversed, Kaavaalaa has been sung by Shilpa Rao, while its Hindi version has been crooned by Sindhuja Srinivasan. And its lyrics have been written by Raqueeb Alam.

Meanwhile, Kaavaalaa continues to remain a trending song on Instagram reels, with countless users sharing videos of themselves grooving to its catchy beats. The peppy track also surpassed a whopping 70 million views on YouTube within a few days of its release. Now, we cannot wait to witness the magic that Tu Aa Dilbara will weave among Hindi-speaking audiences.

Besides Jailer, Tamannaah Bhatia has multiple compelling projects in the pipeline. She has Bhola Shankar in Telugu, Bandra in Malayalam, and Aranmanai 4 in Tamil lined up for release soon. Tamannaah will also be seen opposite John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani’s Hindi film Vedaa.