Tamannaah Bhatia Join Hands With Dileep For Her Malayalam Debut Film

New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia has joined hands with Malayalam star Dileep for an upcoming film, directed by Arun Gopy. The yet-to-be-titled film will mark the debut of Tamannaah in Mollywood.

The music of the film is composed by Sam CS and the cinematography will be handled by Shaji Kumar. More details of the project will be announced soon.

Take a look at the pics here:

<>

#D147 🔥 Pooja happened on today at Kottarakara Ganapathi temple.#Dileep & #Tamannah (Malayalam entry) playing the major role.

Directed by Arun Gopy,with #Dilieep after the success of Ramaleela. Music : Sam CS

DOP : Shaji Kumar

Editor : Vivek Harshan Shoot begins on Sept 10. pic.twitter.com/KTz7mlKpXf — Moviemaniaç (@Moviemaniac555) September 1, 2022

</>

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has several promising projects in the lineup. She will be heading Madhur Bhandarkar’s Hindi drama Babli Bouncer and will also be a part of Arunima Sharma’s web series named Jee Karda.