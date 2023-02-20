Tamannaah Bhatia Is the Face of Myntra’s Latest AD Campaign!

Always a step ahead with all fashion trends, & more, Tamannaah Bhatia is a fashion icon for many. The actress was recently announced as the face of Myntra’s latest campaign ‘Be Extraordinary Every Day’ along with Vijay Deverakonda.

In the latest video released by the brand, we can see Tamannaah is super focused, calm & composed while shooting giving her best shots for the camera. The moment the camera is off, the actress is seen laughing her heart out, having some fun moments with her team & also waving to her fans while going for the shoot. Her fashion picks in the video match every mood & season perfectly. This BTS shows the Pan-India star on her unfiltered side & we are loving it.

Bhatia’s cult fan following across the globe, her panache for latest fashion trends & versatility on-screen with her different characters make her the best pick for the latest campaign. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming Bhola Shankar co-starring Chirajeevi at Hyderabad. The actress also shared a picture with all the hustle & bustle going on at sets & more.

Speaking of her professional work, the actress is all set to dominate 2023 with multiple releases in Bollywood as well as in the South back to back. She is constantly shifting gears & making ends meet to deliver her best on-screen timings. With projects like Jee Karda, Lust Stories, another untitled web series, Bhola Shankar, Jailer, untitled with Sujoy Ghosh & so on, we will be seeing her in roles that are poles apart from each other.