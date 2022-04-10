Tamannaah Bhatia Gives Fitness Goal In Her Workout Video: Watch Here

Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the fittest actresses who never fail to inspire her fans. She recently took to her Instagram to share another inspiring update from her daily routine.

Sharing a post of a workout video from her gym session and captioned it, “You have it, don’t hide it”.

Check Out The Post Below:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is presently shooting for her next with Madhur Bhandarkar. The Hindi drama titled Babli Bouncer, is set in Asola Fatehpur, known as the ‘bouncer town’ of North India. The project further stars Saurabh Shukla and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.