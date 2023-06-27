Tamannaah Bhatia Gets Teary-Eyed As Die-Hard Fan Gets Her Face Tattooed On Her Arm

Sensational pan-India actress, Tamannaah Bhatia is basking in a remarkable wave of love and adoration from her fans following the release of Jee Karda.

While she is currently immersed in promoting her highly anticipated project Lust Stories 2, a recent fan encounter left the actress deeply moved.

Upon recently arriving at the Mumbai airport, Tamannaah was greeted by a die-hard fan whose admiration for her remains unmatched. The fan got Tamannaah’s radiant face tattooed on her arm, accompanied by the heartfelt words, “Love you Tamannaah.”

The fan’s unwavering love for Tamannaah Bhatia brought tears to her eyes, as she was touched by the profound gesture. But that’s not all! She also went the extra mile by touching the actress’ feet and presenting her with a bouquet of flowers, along with a heartfelt letter.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Tamannaah reciprocated the love by embracing the fan tightly, expressing her gratitude with a heartfelt “Thank You”.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in the much-awaited anthology film Lust Stories 2 on Netflix. She is also set to captivate audiences in the upcoming action-packed entertainer Bhola Shankar. Additionally, Tamannaah has two other exciting projects in her repertoire, which include Bandra and Jailer.