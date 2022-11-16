Tamannaah Bhatia All Set To Marry Mumbai-based Businessman: Report

New Delhi: After Hansika Motwani and Guneet Monga, now actress Tamannaah Bhatia is also set to tie the knot soon.

According to reports, the actress might marry a Mumbai-based businessman. However, the actress is yet to confirm the same.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most prominent names down south as she has worked in blockbusters such as the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, ‘Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavanace’, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’ and ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ among many others.

Tamannaah was last seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Babli Bouncer’ which was released on OTT. She will next be seen in ‘Bhola Shankar’ with Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. It is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023, in Telugu.