Talks Between Pak Govt-Taliban Militants Inconclusive Over Hostage Crisis

Peshawar: No breakthrough was achieved on Tuesday in talks between the federal government and the Taliban militants, who seized a counter-terrorism centre and took some people as hostages in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province two days ago.

The standoff began on Sunday when an arrested militant, who was being interrogated at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station inside the Bannu Cantonment, snatched an AK-47 from the police and opened fire. He then freed other wanted terrorists being held at the building and together they took control of the compound.

They also took several policemen hostage. At least two policemen were killed in the exchange of fire, prompting authorities to put the Army’s special forces on alert. The situation in Bannu remained tense on Tuesday as police and security agencies have cordoned off the CTD compound from all directions and asked residents to remain indoors.