‘Talibani mentality’ on women’s constitutional equality will not be tolerated in India: Naqvi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that the “Talibani mentality” on women’s liberty, dignity, empowerment and constitutional equality will not be tolerated in India. He was addressing the “Minorities Day Celebration” programme organised by the National Commission for Minorities, NCM, in New Delhi today.

Naqvi said that those who opposed making the social evil of Triple Talaq a crime or raised question on removal of restriction on Muslim women to perform Haj with Mehram only and now creating commotion on the Constitutional equality regarding age of marriage of women are “Professional Protesters” of essence of the Indian Constitution.

The Union Minority Affairs Minister said that the Government has demolished “Duping Appeasement” by “Determination to Development with Dignity”. The Constitutional and social commitment of the Indians, especially the majority community, has ensured that socio-economic-educational, religious and other rights of Minorities are absolutely safe and secure in the country.

He said that while on one hand, believers of almost all religions of the world live in India; on the other hand, a large number of atheists also exist in the country with dignity and equal constitutional and social rights.

The Minister said that the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has worked with the commitment to “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” during the last 7 years which has ensured significant reforms and inclusive development of all sections of the society including the Minorities.

Naqvi lauded the role played by National Commission for Minorities in safeguarding the interests and ensuring the welfare of minorities in the country. He stated that the Government has provided a credible platform to indigenous artisans and craftsmen from every corner of the country through “Hunar Haat”. More than 7 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities during the last 6 years, he added.