Taliban Warns Pakistan Over Airstrikes In Afghanistan

The Taliban on Sunday warned Pakistan over the recent airstrikes on the Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan in which five children and a woman lost their lives.

While the Pakistan’s foreign office has neither confirmed strikes nor addressed if they were carried out by aircraft, which would be the first time a military incursion is officially confirmed, Zabiullah Mujahid, the deputy minister of information and culture said,” Pakistan should not test the patience of the people of Afghanistan or else should be ready to face the aftermath.”

“We are trying our best to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels and negotiations. Such acts will create tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan which will lead to conflicts that are in favour of no one,” Mujahid, who is also the chief spokesperson of Taliban, said.

Condemning Pakistan’s recent airstrikes, Mujahid said that repetition of such moves will have dire implications.