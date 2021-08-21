Taliban To Unveil New Afghan Govt Framework Within Weeks: Reports

Kabul: The Taliban is aiming to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, according to reports.

“Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks,” reports said.

The new framework for governing the country would not be a democracy by Western definition but “It will protect everyone’s rights,” the official added.

Following the seizure of Afghanistan, the Taliban declared an end to the two-decade-long war in the Asian country.

Kabul has witnessed chaotic scenes since Taliban insurgents captured the capital city last Sunday, with panicking Afghans rushing to the airport in hopes of boarding evacuation flights being scheduled by the US.

Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some pledged to take in their Afghan staff as well.