Taliban name UN envoy, demands representation in UNGA session

Kabul: The Taliban, the new rulers of Afghanistan, have now demanded representation at this week’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, thereby challenging the credentials of the pre-existing envoy of the country.

The Taliban have named a new UN permanent representative – Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, once a spokesperson for the insurgents during peace negotiations in Qatar.

The move is expected to trigger a diplomatic battle between Afghanistan’s former UN envoy and the Taliban rulers over the high-level meeting of the international body.