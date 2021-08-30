Taliban Must ‘Follow Through’ On Its Commitments: US

Washington: Amid ongoing tensions in Afghanistan, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Washington expects that the Taliban must ‘follow through’ on its commitments.

These developments came after the Taliban previously made clear that “they would like to see an American diplomatic presence remain in Kabul,” Price said.

“We have heard a range of statements from the Taliban. Some of them have been positive, some of them have been constructive but ultimately what we will be looking for, what our international partners will be looking for are deeds, not words,” Price added.

Price also said that the US is not coordinating with the Haqqani network in Afghanistan. The US had designated the Haqqani Network as a terrorist group in 2012, is now a part of the government in Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country, said Jason Criss Howk, writing in Clearance Jobs.

During the discussion, Price also reaffirmed that the US military is leaving by August 31, as reported by Pakistan Times.

US is “handing the (Hamid Karzai International) airport back to the Afghan people. What we are doing is trying to lay the diplomatic groundwork and the technical groundwork,” he said.