Taliban Kill Suspected ‘Mastermind’ Of 2021 Kabul Airport Bombing

Washington: Senior Islamic State leader, who was allegedly behind the 2021 bombing at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, has been killed by the Taliban, US officials have said.

The August 2021 bombing at the Abbey Gate entrance of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul killed 170 civilians and 13 US troops as people were trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

US officials told CBS News that the leader died weeks ago, but it took time to confirm his death, the BBC reported.

The identity of the IS leader has not been released yet.