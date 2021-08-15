Taliban Gains Control Of Most Of War-Ravaged Afghanistan, Prez Ghani Expected To Abdicate

Kabul: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is expected to abdicate within the next few hours as the Taliban has gained control of most of the war-ravaged states including the national capital on Sunday.

According to various media reports, the Taliban has entered the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides faced with little or no resistance.

Ghani may step down within the next few hours and there are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban with Ali Ahamd Jalali as head of the new interim government on Sunday.

Reports have also said that Ali Ahamd Jalali will be appointed as head of the new interim government.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said Kabul will not be attacked and that the transition will happen peacefully. Mirzakwal assured Kabul residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.