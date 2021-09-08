Taliban declares Afghanistan as “Islamic Emirate”; US-designated terrorists in new cabinet

Kabul: The Taliban have announced an interim government in Afghanistan, declaring the country an “Islamic Emirate”.

The new cabinet, entirely male, is made up of senior Taliban figures some of whom are notorious for attacks on US forces over the last two decades.

It will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, one of the movement’s founders, who is on a UN blacklist.

The interior minister is the feared FBI-wanted leader of the Haqqani militant group, Sirajuddin Haqqani.