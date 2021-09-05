Taliban break up women’s rights protest in Kabul
Kabul: Taliban reportedly broke up a demonstration being held by dozens of women in Kabul demanding rights following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
The group said that the Taliban targeted them with tear gas and pepper spray as they tried to walk from a bridge to the presidential palace.
But the Taliban claimed that the protest got out of control, according Afghan media outlet Tolo news.
It’s the latest of several protests by women in Kabul and Herat.