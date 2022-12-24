Taliban Ban Women From Working For Domestic, Foreign NGOs

Kabul: The Taliban government on Saturday ordered to all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGO) to stop female employees from coming to work.

The ban was the latest restrictive move by Afghanistan’s new rulers against women’s rights and freedoms. Earlier, the administration ordered universities to suspend classes for women until further notice.

According to a letter from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif, any NGO found not complying with the order will have their operating license revoked in Afghanistan.

The letter’s content was confirmed to The Associated Press by the ministry’s spokesman, Abdul Rahman Habib.

The ministry said it had received “serious complaints” about female staff working for NGOs not wearing the “correct” headscarf, or hijab. It was not immediately clear if the order applies to all women or only Afghan women working at the NGOs.