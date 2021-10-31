Taliban arrest two after 3 wedding guests were killed over music

Kabul: Taliban have said two of the three attackers, who killed at least three people during a wedding in eastern Afghanistan over the music being played, have been arrested.

Gunmen introducing themselves as Taliban attacked the wedding in Shamspur Mar Ghundi village of Nangarhar province on Friday night.

The perpetrators of the incident caught, who have used the name of the Islamic Emirate to carry out their personal feud, have been handed over to face Sharia law.