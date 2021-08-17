Taliban Announce ‘General Amnesty’ For Govt Officials

Kabul: Two days after taking power, the Taliban on Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work.

“A general amnesty has been declared for all… so you should start your routine life with full confidence,” said a statement from the Taliban.

Taliban fighters on Sunday took over the Afghan capital and President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad, leaving the government in collapse, as a US.-led military operation began to airlift Western diplomats, civilians and Afghans likely to be targeted by the country’s new rulers.