The Talcher to Paradip and Dhamra stretch of the NW-5 set to move forward and will soon see the light of the day, said Smt Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport Department.

Inaugurating a 2-day international conference on Coastal & Inland Water Transportation with a special focus on the greening of the water transport sector as Chief Guest Smt Padhee said:

The Union Ministry of Shipping, Port, and Waterways, and Inland Waterways Authority of India have finalized the study and preparation of the DPR along with detailed design and engineering of the cross structures on the waterways along with the cost estimates through IIT Chennai for the development of the Talcher to Paradeep and Dhamra stretch of NW-5.

She added that the project’s execution will be undertaken under the SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) composed of the State Govt, Ministry of Shipping and IWAI, Coal India Ltd, and Paradeep Port Trust.

In the seminar, along with the development of NW-5, the early development of the East Coast Canal System and its connectivity to NW 1, was emphasized to reap the benefits of inland navigation for a green transportation mode and economy in the state.

Prof. RP Gokaran, former Head of the Department of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineer, IIT Kharagpur and Prof, Keshav Dev, Director, Indian Maritime University were other two prominent personalities who presented their perspectives on the theme of the conference.

UCCIL President Dr. Prabodh Kumar Mohanty in his welcome address explained the importance of the seminar for development of industry and the state. Prof Suresh Mishra President FROST (Forum for River and Ocean Scientists and Technologists ) enlightened the delegation on requirement of green technology in marine transportation in Odisha state.

Speakers deliberated on the sustainability of water transportation in the restricted waters of rivers and coasts, particularly related to small vessels, with particular emphasis on greening the sector. The Conference held in Bhubaneswar on the 18th & 19th was organised jointly by the UCCIL & FROST.

