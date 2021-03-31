Talcher Thermal Power Station to get new unit soon: Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has taken a policy decision to set up a new unit of Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) soon.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday told reporters here that he had held a meeting with Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Gurdeep Singh on the matter. He said he had a detailed discussion on the proposed new unit of Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) with the Chairman.

Mahapatra said the grievances of the local people of Talcher region were also discussed during the meeting and added that a decision on setting up a new unit of TTPS at Talcher has been taken.

The Chief Secretary said GRIDCO, NTPC, Energy and other line departments will hold a meeting on the proposed project.

Mahapatra said Odisha Government will extend all help to execute the project at the earliest and added that the stakeholders will discuss the proposed unit of Talcher Thermal Power Station keeping in view of local issues.

In February 2018, the plant completed 50 years of commercial operation. The total capacity of TTPS is 460 megawatt consisting of four units of 60 megawatts each and two units of 110 megawatts each.

The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had laid the foundation for the power project in 1964. The first unit of the plant was commissioned in 1967. The TTPS was taken over by NTPC from Odisha State Electricity Board (OSEB) in 1995.