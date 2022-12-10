Talcher Road-Angul Doubling Project To Be Completed Soon: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: The ongoing Doubling Work between Talcher Road and Angul in the Bhubaneswar/Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur Railway Route of East Coast Railway is going to be completed at the earliest.

This is a crucial project in Odisha for vital rail link and after completion of this project, the train traffic will be hassle-free in the route.

ECoR General Manager Roop Narayan Sunkar had advised officials to complete this vital project at the earliest and he has monitored the progress in this section regularly.

Track Linking and Safety Related Works has been planned.

This infrastructural and traffic facility works is one of the crucial and vital projects in Odisha. General Manager stressed upon detailed & precise planning, efficient tendering process, supervision of execution of works as essential ingredients of success of this project. Proper co-ordination has also been stressed upon.

This is an important project in Odisha. Once, the project will be completed, this will provide a vital railway link to the presently congested talcher angul section. Earlier, General Manager, ECoR had instructed to the officials to ensure that passengers are not inconvenienced at all. So, minimum cancellation of trains is being planned. In this connection, it has been decided to take major Safety related work with cancellation, diversion and controlling few trains as per the following…

Cancellation of Trains:

22839/22840 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Super Fast Inter City Express from both the directions on 12th December will remain cancelled. Similarly, 18125/18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express from Rourkela from 11th to 13th December and from Puri from 12th to 14th December, 2022 will remain cancelled.

Diversion of Trains:

22808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express from Amritsar on 10th December 2022 will run on diverted route via Jharsuguda-Rourkela-Chakradharpur-Jaroli-Jakhapura-Cuttack-Bhubaneswar instead of Jharsuguda Road-Sambalpur-Angul-Bhubaneswar.

Controlling of Trains:

20858 Sai Nagar Shirdi-Puri Express from Sai Nagar and 20818 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express from New Delhi on 11th December will be controlled a few minutes in the route.