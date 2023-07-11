Talcher Medical College, Kaniha Brahmani Bridge To Be Named After Pabitra Mohan Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to name Talcher Medical College and bridge over Brahmani river near Kaniha after great freedom fighter Pabitra Mohan Pradhan.

The Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took the decision respecting the wishes of the people as locals proposed to name the Medical College Hospital in the memory of Pradhan during 5-T Secretary VK Pandian’s visit to Angul district.

The CM also announced to develop the Smruti Peeth of the freedom fighter and installation of full size statue in Bhubaneswar.

Pradhan had played significant role in Odisha Prajamandal movement and also in the political and social movements of Odisha after independence.

He led the Prajamandal movement against the tyranny and injustice of the erstwhile king of Talcher and also joined the Quit India movement.

After independence, he has served as MLA, MP, Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in different times and has contributed immensely to the development of the state. He always laid emphasis on development of education, improvement of Panchayatiraj system and a corruption free administration.