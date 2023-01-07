Talcher Fertilizer Plant To Be First Coal Gasification Plant: Mandaviya

Bhubaneswar: India’s agriculture sector requires fertilizers for the sector to flourish and country is currently dependent on imports and domestic production of fertilizers.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, India set out the target to become ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ in this field as well. India’s domestic production of urea will see a major boost with five new fertilizer plants coming up in the country. Four of these plants are already functional while Talcher is a coal gasification plant which will become functional by October 2024.

This was stated by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya while he reviewed the progress of FCIL Talcher unit in the presence of Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Revival of FCIL Talcher unit is being undertaken by Talcher Fertilizers Ltd. (TFL), a company promoted by GAIL (India) Ltd. (GAIL), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. (RCF), Coal India Ltd. (CIL) and Fertilizers Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya said “Government is taking significant steps in making country Aatmanirbhar. Fertilizer is sector is one of them. By utilizing new technological interventions like coal gasification in our fertilizer plants and using our own sampada (resources) like coal, India is moving towards self-sufficiency in Urea sector. With this vision, Government of India has been reviewing the progress of Talcher unit which will be India’s largest and first coal gasification urea plant.”

Dr. Mandaviya also said that this endeavor will be a significant step towards ensuring energy security of the country through harnessing the vast coal reserves of the country in a manner which is more environment friendly than direct fired coal projects.

While reviewing the work progress, Dr. Mandaviya and Pradhan were provided an overview of the project in the model room and thereafter visited the plant site wherein the construction and erection activities of the project were reviewed carefully.

The Ministers also took stock of the project status and held a review meeting with key functionaries of TFL, PDIL (consultant of the project) and the representatives of Promoters of TFL.

Ministers emphasized upon the importance of the plant in National context and instructed the officials of TFL and PDIL to meet the deadline for commissioning of the plant. Dr Mandaviya emphasized on the coordinated efforts among all stakeholders for timely commissioning of the plant.

TFL has been mandated by the Government to revive the erstwhile Talcher plant of FCIL by setting up a new coal gasification based Urea Plant with the installed capacity of 12.7 Lakh Metric Ton per annum (LMTPA).