Talcher-Bimalagarh project to be completed by 2022: Piyush Goyal

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said Rs 839 cr has been spent so far on Talcher-Bimalagarh rail project.

He told Parliament in reply to a question by Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo and his Sundargarh counterpart Jual Oram Goyal, that 150 kilometres of the proposed railway track under Talcher-Bimalagarh project is scheduled to be completed by 2022 at a cost of Rs 1928 cr.

Goyal said Rs 839 cr has been spent on the railway line and Rs 140 cr has been sanctioned for the railway project in the 2020-21 budget. The Minister said nearly 20-kilometre railway track within Talcher and Sunakhani has been completed in the first phase. He said construction of 23.5 kilometre will begin soon.

The Railway Minister said completion of Angul-Sukinda loop line depends on the efficacy of the state government in land acquisition, forest clearance, compensation and rehabilitation process. He said executing agency Angul-Sukinda Rail Ltd will be completed by June 2022.