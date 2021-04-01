Talcher & Angul record highest max day temp of 42.7°C

Bhubaneswar: Talcher and Angul on Thursday registered the highest day maximum temperature of 42.7°C each, as per the IMD forecast.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has said 15 stations of Odisha have recorded over 40°C. The Capital city, however, recorded 39.8°C. The financial hub of the state, Cuttack, has registered 39.2°C.

Bhubaneswar had yesterday registered 44.2°C being the hottest city in India.

The Met Office has said there will be no heatwave warning from tomorrow till next 4 days. Of the 15 stations, seven have recorded temperatures over 42°C.

Titlagarh, Baripada, and Paralakhemundi recorded 42.2°C. Boudh, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Bhawanipatna, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Hirakud, Jharsuguda, Phulbani and Cuttack recorded 42°C, 41.7°C, 41.6°C, 41.5°C, 41.4°C, 40.8°C, 40.7°C,40.6°C, 40°C and 39.2°C respectively.