Diwali preparations are going on in full swing these days. The enthusiasm for Diwali is most visible in the markets. Most people wear new clothes on Diwali. If you also wish to look the most beautiful and stylish on Diwali day, you can copy the Diwali look of actress Seerat Kapoor that will help you to bring the right blend of shimmer, sophistication, and flair, for grabbing the spotlight:

Glamorous Shimmer Saree with a Modern Twist

In the first look, Seerat Kapoor stuns in a semi-sheer beige saree, elegantly. This beautifully embellished cape with a crop top draped Saree, paired with a sleeveless blouse adorned with subtle embellishments along with delicate shimmer, creates an ethereal glow, enhancing the outfit’s luxurious vibe. The natural makeup look, smokey eyes, nude lips and a messy half pony with loose curls and side bangs add a soft yet glamorous finish, perfect for a Diwali celebration.

This desi ensemble of Seerat Kapoor will help you to inspire the fusing old-school charm with a blend of modernity!

Beige Gold Tulle Gown

In the second look, Seerat opted for an Ethereal gold tulle gown hand embroidered in a vine design with leaves and floral elements. It has a stunning halter cut yoke and strappy back design with a detachable drape that flows along with this gown’s grand train. This stunning outfit will showcase your stunning back, which can be your perfect inspiration for Diwali night parties, you can let the outfit do the talk by adding warm makeup with earthy tones a hint of shimmer on the eyelids and soft nude glossy lips. With minimal jewellery, along with tresses tied in a loose ponytail with a puff and bangs that will let the outfit grab the attention. This polished look is ideal for anyone to feel timeless and elegant.

Mocha Beige Noralo Drape Saree

If you are bored of wearing the same patterned saree and lehngas then this third look of Seerat Kapoor will make you look unique at the party. This mocha Beige Norali drape saree paired with a chic blouse, effortlessly blends elegance and modern style. Paired with an embellished-ruffled sleeves blouse and a low waist saree with perfectly draped pleats, that will help you to flaunt your toned midriff and sexy curves. The tresses tied up in a messy bun, long earrings and minimal makeup with shimmer eyes can be your perfect inspiration for any Diwali gathering.

With these Seerat Kapoor-inspired beige looks, you’re sure to dazzle this Diwali, blending traditional charm with contemporary glamour. Happy Diwali!

