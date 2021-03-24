Take Steps For Early Execution Of TTPS Stage-III Project: Naveen To Power Minister RK Singh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh to take steps for early execution of TTPS Stage-III Project.

Besides, the Odisha CM also requested the Union Minister to direct NTPC to address the concerns related to closure of TTPS.

In a letter to RK Singh, the Odisha CM said, “The Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) is one of the oldest thermal power stations of the country. It was set up by Government of Odisha – Stage-I (240 MW) was commissioned in 1968 and Stage-II (220 MW) in 1982. Later, NTPC acquired it in 1995.”

The Odisha CM said that “In 2010, NTPC proposed to expand the capacity of the station and install 2 units of 660 MW each. The State designated agency, GRIDCO Ltd. promptly signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC in December 2010 for 660 MW.

“The TTPS Stage-III Expansion project has already got the approval of the State Government, i.e., HLCA in February 2020. However, NTPC is yet to start the execution, ” it added.

“The closure of TTPS with effect from 31.03.2021 will have severe direct and indirect impact on thousands of families and the local economy. Hence, I draw your immediate attention and request you to direct NTPC to address the concerns related to closure of TTPS and take steps for early execution of TTPS Stage-III Project. I assure you all support from the State Government in this regard, ” the Odisha CM mentioned in the letter.